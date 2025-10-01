Dubai Basketball hold off Partizan rally to win on EuroLeague debut

Dubai Basketball made history with a victory in their first EuroLeague game, beating Partizan Belgrade 89-76 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Dubai's Latvian sharpshooter Davis Bertans, who finished with 20 points on just eight shots, caught fire early, hitting two three-pointers and a long two-pointer to give the home team an eight-point lead, which was extended to 10 by the end of the first period.
The visitors chipped away at the advantage in the second period before Dubai’s impressive Bosnian guard Dzanan Musa, who scored 19 points, hit a three to make the score 41-27.
Partizan cut the lead by winning the rebounding battle in the period as visiting forward Isaac Bonga – fresh from leading Germany to EuroBasket glory in the summer – grabbed four offensive rebounds. Partizan guard Shake Milton had a three-point play as the hosts went into half-time with a 47-40 advantage.
The visitors opened the second half with eight straight points, earning their first and only lead of the game, before a timeout by head coach Jurica Golemac stopped the rot.
Dubai took charge of the game once again as centre Mfiondu Kabengele finished three huge dunks on his way to 15 points, allowing his team to finish the third quarter up by 12.
From there, the home team didn’t look back, scoring the first five points in the fourth quarter through another Bertans three and a two-pointer from Serbian forward Filip Petrusev, who chipped in with 14 points.
Dubai’s Croatian coach Golemac said winning their EuroLeague opener was “very important”.
“We were focused, I would say, most of the game,” he said. “At one moment, Partizan came back, but with defence, we managed to get back, to take the lead, and to come peacefully to the win in the end. It is a very important win for us.
“To win at home is very important. We have a very tough schedule, but for the confidence and the knowledge that we can play with everybody if we play together, this win means a lot.”
Dubai head to Monaco for their second EuroLeague game on Friday before their ABA League opener against Croatia’s Split on Monday at the Coca-Cola Arena.
