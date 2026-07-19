Tommy Fleetwood carries home hopes at The Open as Sam ⁠Burns continues stunning comeback

Tommy Fleetwood will be hoping to capitalise on strong home support as he aims to win The Open championship and end ​the wait for an English winner of the world's ⁠oldest major.

The 35-year-old received the ​loudest cheers on Saturday during a round of 69 that left him tied ninth, six shots off leader Sam ⁠Burns.

American Burns seized a two-stroke lead as compatriot Bryson DeChambeau shrugged off ⁠the furore over his two-stroke penalty with another well-crafted round at Royal Birkdale to stay in the ⁠hunt.

Ryan Fox stormed into contention with the third record-equalling 62 in 24 hours ​on the dry links before Burns took the lead.

Fleetwood, on the other hand, will need some magic on Sunday to get his hands on the Claret Jug.

“Like walking up ⁠to every green, it's like the most amazing ovation that you can imagine,” Ryder Cup stalwart Fleetwood said.

“I sort of acknowledge them in ​my way because I still want to stay in my bubble. But it just happens that there's like thousands of people in my bubble with me that are willing me on.

“Like there's a lot of people I know out there. But I just try and be myself and I try and focus as much as I can on my game and have everybody on the journey with me.”

It was an incredible week for Burns who was not even expecting to be playing at the 154th Open with ​his pregnant ​wife Caroline's due date ​two days before the start of the championship.

But after daughter Belle arrived early, Burns decided to compete and is now on the verge of celebrating his first major triumph.

After a disappointing opening round of three-over 73, the 29-year-old carded a men's major record-equalling 62 on Friday and a 65 on Saturday.

“This golf tournament was honestly so far off of my radar and expectations of playing,” Burns, who finished runner-up at the US Open this year, said.

“I mean, Caroline's due date was Tuesday this week. She was like four days late with our ​son. I ⁠just didn't think there was any ‌possible way, and little Belle had different plans for us.”

Even when his daughter was born early, Burns was not ​sure about leaving his family. However, his wife helped him take the call.

“I wasn't thinking much about it. Caroline was kind of like, so what are you thinking for next week? I was like, I don't know. Should we talk about it? She was like, yeah,” he said.

“Ultimately she's the one that really encouraged me to come over and play. She basically said I've got this at home. Go over there and give it your best, and here we are.”

Burns finished bogey, bogey, bogey on Thursday and it looked like he might be booking an early return ticket back to Louisiana. But within two days, he is now challenging for the Claret Jug.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler endured a frustrating day and made only one birdie in a level-par 70 that left the defending champion six shots off the pace.