Tommy Fleetwood says Dubai Invitational has been ‘humbling’ after remarkable 12-shot swing

During an extraordinary run in 2025 in which he hoovered up accolades, won the FedEx Cup in the United States, and was the hero of Europe’s Ryder Cup win, Tommy Fleetwood made golf look easy.

Three days into the sequel, and he has a statement to make: “Golf is hard, and every now and again it’s very humbling.”

Even for the very best. On Friday at the Dubai Invitational, two of the three best players on the planet carded a combined score of 10-over par for their second round.

Fleetwood contributed a 7-over 78 to that tally, while Rory McIlroy, the world No 2, committed four balls to a watery grave in his round of 74.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is one of the shorter courses on the circuit. Its watery topography limits any major attempts to lengthen it to combat the big hitters of the modern game.

And yet, when the wind blows as it has done for the past two days in Dubai, it has plenty of natural defences.

When Fleetwood won the first Dubai Invitational two years ago, he did so with a finishing total of 19-under par.

That record will not be challenged this weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s final round, Nacho Elvira holds a two-shot lead at 8-under.

Realistically, Fleetwood is certain to be handing back the trophy, but at least on Saturday he bounced back with a show of unquestionable class.

The world No 2 carded a 5-under par 66 – 12 shots better than the previous day – to get back to level par for the tournament. Too far back to challenge in the final count up, but a neat realignment anyway.

“[Saturday] was one of those days where I get down on myself,” Fleetwood said.

“But when you look over it, I scored the absolute worst, and everything I could do wrong, I did wrong, but I wasn't terrible.

“It was an accumulation of doing everything wrong at the same time. That was really disappointing, especially after I felt like I battled really well on Thursday and got a good finish.

“Even today I was 1-over through three; I couldn't have been any worse, and eventually got it going. I was just happy to play well.”

Fleetwood conceded a title charge on Sunday might be too much, but he wants to continue building ahead of next week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“I'd love to have a good one tomorrow,” Fleetwood said. “I think it's important, if I can play well, put a good score in, wherever I finish, it builds momentum and confidence going into next week.

“Like I say, yesterday was a really disappointing, humbling day, but I can make the other days good, then it won't be a bad week.”

Elvira starts Sunday two clear of Dylan Frittelli, Shane Lowry and Marcus Armitage, while McIlroy remains in contention, one shot further back.

If the Spaniard can hold off the chasers, it will be his third DP World Tour win, having appeared in over 300 tournaments.

“I've been here long enough to not be too nervous tomorrow, let's put it that way,” Elvira said.

“I think I'm going to try to enjoy it, and probably learn from all the experiences that I have in the past and see where that puts me. I'm happy where I'm at.

“I think if I started on Tuesday, if you would tell me I would have a two-shot lead, I wouldn't believe you because my shot was all over the place. So I'm extremely happy.”