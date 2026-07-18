The Open 2026 Round 2 takeaways: Herbert and Burns hit 62s, DeChambeau pays penalty

It has been a thrilling opening two rounds at The Open with headlines galore already made at Royal Birkdale.

Going into the Round 3, it is Australia's Lucas Herbert who holds a two-shot lead after his superb 62 on Friday that saw him go agonisingly close to setting a new major record.

Sitting behind Herbert on the leaderboard on six under is the American trio of Cameron Young (67 on Friday), ⁠Ryan Gerard (67) and first-round leader Jackson Suber (69). We pick out the main talking points from the UK major.

Herbert proud despite missing record

There was mixed emotions for Herbert who only needed a par at the 18th to secure the first 61 in major championship history, only to miss a five-foot putt much to the disappointment of player and fans.

Herbert, who hit 70 in his opening round, would join South Africa's Branden Grace as the only player to shoot a 62 at The Open, also at Royal Birkdale.

“I've got a lot of emotions, whether its relief or pride, or disappointment,” Herbert told BBC Radio 5 Live. “But I'm in a great position going into the weekend and got my name in the record books.

“There are a lot of things to be proud of and when the dust settles that's what I'll focus on the most.”

Remarkably, Herbert was soon joined by Sam Burns of the United States who chipped in from a bunker to also record a 62. The pair became only the sixth and seventh men to achieve that at a major.

“Yeah, it was in a good spot in the bunker [on the 18th], which you never know what you're going ​to get in the pot bunkers here. So I was happy when I saw that when I walked up,” said Burns, who sits three shots behind Herbert.

“It was a tricky bunker shot ‌because I had to land it in the fringe there and use the ⁠slope down to the hole. Definitely very lucky for it to go in.”

DeChambeau 'fired up' after penalty

There was huge controversy on Friday after Herbert's LIV Golf colleague Bryson DeChambeau was hit with a two-shot penalty.

The American was ​poised to play alongside Herbert in Saturday's final pairing, one off the lead, but was accused of trampling on long grass close to his ball on the fifth hole.

After a lengthy review with Open rules officials, it was confirmed he had been given a two-shot penalty for “inadvertently improving his lie” pushing him back to five under and three shots off the lead.

“Obviously disappointed with the ruling, “The two-time US Open champion posted on social media. “I don't agree with it, but it is what it is. This fires me up. On to the weekend. Let's get it.”

DP World Tour rules official Graeme Storm, who is working for BBC Sport at The Open, said: “He's improved the line of play for his club to be able to hit the golf ball.

“Whether that's intentional doesn't really matter. If you improve your line of play you're improving your lie so you get the general penalty of two shots.”

Fleetwood's home help

Dubai-based Englishman Tommy Fleetwood has paid tribute to the home Birkdale crowd for helping propel him into the running at the top of the leaderboard.

Fleetwood, who grew up in nearby Southport, followed up his opening 69 with a 67 on Friday to leave him four shots off the lead with the 35-year-old still looking to secure his major trophy.

“They've been an absolute pleasure to play in front of for these two days. I love that I played some good golf there and something to cheer about,” said Europe's Ryder Cup talisman.

“They make a big difference to me. They helped me so much [on Thursday] when I was struggling. You can't ask for any more than what they're giving me.”

Scheffler and Rahm still in mix

There are some big guns lining up alongside Fleetwood on four-under. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 68 with 16 pars and two birdies. He is ⁠joined by Fleetwood, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (69), England's Alex Fitzpatrick (67) and Spanish star Jon Rahm (67).

“It's not the worst position,” Scheffler said. “I struck the ball really nice the last couple days, and ⁠so I'm very pleased with that. All you can do is continue to give myself opportunities. That was kind of what I told myself today. I was hitting some good putts as well, the balls just weren't dropping.”

Rahm was given an official code of conduct warning after throwing a club at the 15th hole. He could be subject to a two-stroke penalty if he has another outburst this weekend.

Notable players who missed the cut at one-under include former Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia (two-over), US Open winner Wyndham Clark (three-over) and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth who faltered to a second-round 77 to finish 10-over.