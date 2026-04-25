Cristian Munoz: UAE Team Emirates pay tribute to former rider following death age 30

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have paid tribute to former rider Cristian Camilo Munoz, who died from medical complications sustained in an accident racing last week.

Munoz, 30, was treated at a medical centre for a knee wound after crashing ⁠last Saturday during the ⁠Tour du Jura in ​France, before travelling with his team, NU Colombia, ​to ⁠Spain.

He ‌was later admitted to a hospital in Oviedo with ​what the team described as a "difficult-to-treat" infection.

“The NU Colombia cycling team is deeply saddened to announce the death of its rider, Cristian Camilo Munoz, which occurred in the last few hours in Europe as a result of medical complications arising from the accident he suffered last Saturday during the Tour du Jura in France," the team said in a statement on Friday.

"Following the crash, Cristian was initially treated at a medical centre, where he received treatment for an injury to his left knee. Once the team arrived in Oviedo, Spain, Cristian was examined again at a clinic, where medical staff detected a difficult-to-treat infection that required further specialist care.

"In the last few hours, his condition deteriorated, and despite all the efforts of the medical team, Cristian passed away on Friday morning."

Munoz turned pro in 2017 and raced in his native Colombia for two years before he joined UAE Team Emirates, remaining with the team from 2019 to 2021. He joined ⁠the NU Colombia Continental team in 2024.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and former colleague Cristian Muñoz. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the Emirati team posted on its X channel.

International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient expressed condolences on social ​media.

"The cycling community mourns ‌his loss. My ⁠sincere condolences to his ​family, friends and teammates,” Lappartient ​wrote ‌on X.

In previous seasons, he won stages at the Clasica de Anapoima and the Vuelta ​a Boyaca and claimed the mountains classification at the Clasico RCN.

The NU Colombia team withdrew from the Vuelta Asturias ahead of Stage 2. Race organisers held a minute’s silence before Friday’s stage, with the race director’s car set to be adorned with a black ribbon.

Stage winner Nairo Quintana dedicated his victory to his compatriot.

“It is very sad. I felt cold this morning. A young boy who had so much to give to the country, with his whole life ahead of him. Sad and unfortunate. My condolences to his family and to his team,” The Moviestar Team rider said.