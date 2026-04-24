Tadej Pogacar eyes more monument glory as UAE Team Emirates tackle Liege-Bastogne-Liege

UAE Team Emirates-XRG head into Sunday's famous Liege-Bastogne-Liege hungry for more monument success.

World champion Tadej Pogacar returns to lead the team on the back of a near-perfect start to his 2026 season, with the squad aiming to round off a commanding spring classics campaign with a major victory on Belgian roads.

Known as "La Doyenne", Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the oldest monument on the calendar. It is defined by its relentless climbs and drama-filled racing. Pogacar will be aiming for a fourth victory in Belgium, having previously won in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

The Slovenian is no stranger to the demands of monument racing, with cycling’s most punishing one-day events often bringing out his most courageous and memorable performances.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader already boasts a comprehensive one-day palmares, with victories across four of cycling’s five monuments, alongside two podium finishes at Paris-Roubaix, narrowly losing out two weeks ago in a sprint finish to Wout van Aert.

He will be supported by the return of Tim Wellens, with the Belgian national champion set to play a pivotal supporting role. Benoit Cosnefroy arrives in fine form following a podium finish at Amstel Gold Race and will provide an important option on the climbs. Frenchman Pavel Sivakov and Belgian Rune Herregodts offer further strength across the rolling terrain, while Domen Novak and Vegard Stake Laengen will be tasked with protecting and positioning their leader in the peloton.

“The Ardennes campaign has been pretty solid for the team so far and I hope we can build on that for Liege," said Pogacar. "The guys worked really well in the other races and Benoit is flying too at the moment, so I think we are in a good place as a team to take a big result.

“I’m also looking forward to Tour de Romandie. It’s a new race for me, a new challenge, and that’s exciting. It will be my first stage race of the year too, so it’s a nice addition to the calendar. I’ve heard it’s a beautiful region to ride a bike in.”

Standing in the way of UAE Team Emirates-XRG is another world-class field of contenders, led by former winner Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian will be eager to continue his strong form on home roads, following an impressive victory at Amstel Gold Race.

Italian Giulio Ciccone also emerges as a rider to watch, as he looks to make his mark on the Ardennes classics with what would be the biggest win of his career. Meanwhile, rising talent Paul Seixas adds further intrigue with the 20-year-old set to line up against Pogacar for the first time this season.

The race itself, with its distinctive arrowhead-shaped route, will cover 259km. The peloton heads south from Liege, with the climbing intensifying as the race unfolds. After passing through Bastogne with over 100km already in the legs, riders face a succession of short, steep climbs that define the race.

The decisive phase often begins inside the final 30km on the Cote de la Redoute, a launchpad for race-winning attacks. From there, two further climbs stand between the contenders and the finish, before the race builds toward a full-gas run to the line, where the 2026 King of Liège will be crowned.