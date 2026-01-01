Sudan advance at Afcon with reward a daunting task against Sadio Mane's Senegal

Sudan’s reward for reaching the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations will be a daunting last-16 meeting with defending champions Senegal after a 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their final Group E match on Wednesday.

An early goal from Lassina Traore and a late strike by Arsene Kouassi condemned Sudan to their second loss of the group phase at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Stadium, but results elsewhere ensured Kwesi Appiah’s side progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso, who needed only to avoid defeat to secure second place behind Algeria, struck inside 16 minutes when Traore rose to head home Stephane Aziz Ki’s cross. The 2013 runners-up were comfortable for long spells but were given a moment of anxiety midway through the first half when Sudan were awarded a penalty.

Goalkeeper Herve Koffi, clearly hampered by injury, rushed from his line and bundled over Algozoli Nooh. The winger picked himself up but dragged his spot-kick wide of the left-hand post, a miss that proved costly. Koffi was replaced at half-time, yet Sudan struggled to seriously test substitute Kilian Nikiema, and Kouassi sealed the victory five minutes from time with a composed finish after breaking into the area.

Despite the defeat, Sudan’s passage to the knockout rounds represents a significant achievement for a nation ranked 117th in the world and enduring immense hardship away from the pitch. Since lifting the trophy in 1970, Sudan have won just two matches across six Afcon appearances, and this is only their second time reaching the last 16 in more than five decades.

“This is good for everyone in Sudan,” coach Kwesi Appiah said. “It is also good for the players to show they can compete against big teams. Senegal is a big football country, but we will be sure to play a very good game.”

Burkina Faso will now travel to Marrakesh to face the defending champions, Ivory Coast, who topped Group F after twice coming from behind to beat Gabon 3-2 on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Algeria completed the group stage with a 100 per cent record after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Rabat. With top spot already secured, coach Vladimir Petkovic made nine changes, yet his side still raced into a three-goal lead within 14 first-half minutes.

Zineddine Belaid headed in from a corner to open the scoring before Ibrahim Maza released Fares Chaibi for the second. Maza, one of the tournament’s standout performers, then added a third with a header of his own. Emilio Nsue pulled one back for Equatorial Guinea, but Algeria were rarely threatened as they turned their focus to a last-16 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

