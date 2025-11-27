Nora Al Jassasi to become first Emirati woman to compete in FIA Middle East Baja Cup

Rally driver Nora Al Jassasi is set to become the first Emirati woman to compete in the FIA Middle East Baja Cup.

Al Jassasi's participation was confirmed after an impressive performance at the Dubai International Baja 2025, where she finished third in the SSV T4 category and 21st overall.

She was the only Emirati woman in the race in what was her third appearance at the event.

After the race, Al Jassasi posted to her Instagram: "DIB 25 podium. Third in our class, 21st overall. Without the 19 minutes penalty we would have been 17th."

Al Jassasi completed the 400-kilometre stage - comprising fast dunes, open tracks and broken sand dunes - without any mechanical issues or rollovers, underscoring her technical ability and consistency throughout the rally.

She said she is now gearing up for a full programme in next season’s regional championships, including rallies in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the UAE.

Her result in Dubai booked her place in the 2026 FIA Middle East Baja Cup, which will begin with an opening round in Hail, Saudi Arabia, next January.

The Saudi Baja kickstarts the season on January 30-February 1. After a two-and-a-half month lay-off, Jordan Motorsport will run the Aqaba-based Jordan Baja that switches from a date in mid-November to take its place in the calendar on April 10-12.

The Qatar Motor and Motocycle Federation (QMMF) will then host the Lusail-based Qatar International Baja on November 6-8, and the Emirates Motorsports Organisation will then run the finale in Dubai on November 20-23.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

Sour%20Grapes %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

if you go

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows

​​​​​​​Release Date: April 10

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.