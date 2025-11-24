PFL Dubai: Rising MMA star Dakota Ditcheva added to Usman v Davis card

Unbeaten women's MMA standout Dakota Ditcheva will make her return to action in Dubai next February on the undercard of the PFL lightweight title clash between Usman Nurmagomedov and Alfie Davis.

Ditcheva (15-0) will face former Bellator kickboxing world champion Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (8-5) at Coca-Cola Arena on February 7 as part of a stacked "PFL: Road to Dubai" show.

Manchester's Ditcheva, 27, returns to the cage following her three-round domination of Sumiko Inaba in Cape Town in July 2025. It will be her first time fighting in Dubai.

Ditcheva is one of the most dominant women's MMA fighters in the world, having won the 2023 PFL Europe Tournament and the 2024 PFL World Tournament. Thirteen of her 15 wins have come inside the distance. Dutchwoman Kielholtz is a dangerous striker given her kickboxing background but will start as the outsider.

PFL lightweight champion Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 no contest) will defend his title against England's Davis at the top of the bill.

“PFL: Road to Dubai is set to be a spectacular event, and we can’t wait for what’s to come at the Coca-Cola Arena on 7 February,” said PFL CEO John Martin.

“Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai, but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner.

“Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage. Get your tickets now, we will make this the biggest card in Dubai to date.”

Nurmagomedov is coming off back-to-back wins in historic battles against Ireland’s Paul Hughes as he showcased elite MMA skills across 10 rounds, establishing himself as the division's undisputed leader.

The co-main event will be a clash of the undefeated Russians vying for the PFL welterweight title as Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0) enters the cage against Shamil “The Silent Assassin” Musaev (20-0-1).

Backed by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the card further cements the UAE's reputation for elite MMA.

“It is of great significance that we get to stage such high-profile athletes in Dubai,” said Eisa Sharif, Director of Events Department at the DSC.

“Not only does it get Dubai the attention of being among the top sports destinations, but also gives us the belief that we can aspire for much greater heights.”

General sale tickets for "PFL: Road to Dubai" are available here.

