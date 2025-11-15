Rory McIlroy on the ninth hole during day three of the DP World Tour Championship. Getty Images
Rory McIlroy one last push away from Dubai double to cap greatest season

Race to Dubai leader shares lead ahead of final round of DP World Tour Championship but Tyrrell Hatton could yet snatch both titles

November 15, 2025

A scrambled birdie at the last hole meant Rory McIlroy will start the final day of the finest season of his career with a share of the lead, as he bids to close out another Dubai double.

The Northern Irishman made four at the 18th on Day 3 of the DP World Tour Championship, despite being out of position after his drive.

With the tee at the par-5 finishing hole brought forward, the green was easily accessible in two for players of McIlroy’s driving prowess.

His first shot ended in the bark chippings a distance to the right of the fairway, though, and a tree was blocking his path from there to the green.

It meant having to play out to the middle of the fairway, but he made it up and down in two from there to make birdie.

That meant he signed for a 4-under-par 68, taking him to 13-under for the tournament. He will play in the final match of the tournament on Sunday with Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, with whom he shares the lead.

If he does finish top of the leaderboard on Sunday, it will be the fourth time he has won both the season-ending tournament as well as the Race to Dubai.

It would also cap a glorious season that most memorably saw him complete the career slam by winning The Masters in April, as well as play a central role in Europe’s Ryder Cup win in New York.

“It would be an amazing way to end the season,” McIlroy said. “I knew coming out here for [Abu Dhabi] last week and this week, I needed to play well.

“Marco [Penge, who started the DP World Tour Play-offs as McIlroy’s closest challenger] wasn't that far behind.

“Obviously Tyrrell [Hatton] wasn't that far behind. I knew I needed to come out here and play well. I played well when I needed to last week, especially over the weekend. I put myself in position to try to get another win here.”

McIlroy is bidding for a fourth successive order of merit title, and a seventh in all. That would put him within striking distance of Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight.

“I’m really pleased,” McIlroy said. “I certainly could have coasted into these couple of weeks and enjoyed myself but the Race to Dubai is important to me.

“It’s important to me to try to get a little bit closer to [Montgomerie’s record]. As I said, I've put myself in a great position to go and do that tomorrow.”

Although Penge has dropped out of contention after a slow opening two rounds, McIlroy could yet be challenged for the race by Hatton.

Hatton started the final tournament around 1,720 points behind McIlroy in the standings. He would snatch the order of merit if he won the tournament, and McIlroy finished ninth or worse.

Although it feels an unlikely turn of events, it is not impossible. Hatton gave himself a chance with a fine third-round 67, positioning him just a stroke behind McIlroy on 12-under.

Hatton is one of 16 players within three shots of the lead, although he remained calm about the prospects of overhauling McIlroy.

“Today's round has given me a chance,” Hatton said. “I'll go out there and try and put another good round of golf together and see what happens.”

Updated: November 15, 2025, 2:15 PM
