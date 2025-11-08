Rugby World Cup: Jacob Umaga stars as Samoa start qualifying bid by dominating Brazil

Jacob Umaga said he is fulfilling a dream by representing Samoa, after playing a starring role in their opening game win in the Rugby World Cup qualifier in Dubai.

Samoa have played in every World Cup since 1991 yet are left needing to win the last-chance repechage competition in Dubai to extend that sequence.

They are the highest ranked of the four sides in the Final Qualification Tournament, which is being staged at The Sevens, Dubai.

They showed their class in the first fixture on Saturday night, as they beat Brazil 48-10 in front of hundreds of supporters on Pitch 2.

Umaga, their full-back, scored the first of their seven tries, and contributed 13 additional points with the boot.

The overall ambition of his side – to make the newly-expanded 25-team World Cup in two years’ time in Australia – is a poignant one for Umaga.

The 27-year-old back played one Test previously for England, before opting to switch allegiance to the country of his father.

He completed a three-year stand down period which meant he was eligible for Samoa, whom father Mike had played for at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

His bloodline includes more celebrated southern hemisphere stock: his uncle is Tana Umaga, the New Zealand great.

“It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Umaga Jr said of pulling on the blue shirt of Samoa.

“Growing up in England, quite far away from my Samoan side, I always had a pull to go and play.

“Once I’d been capped [for England against United States in 2021] and had my three-year stand down, I moved to Italy.

“The likelihood of being back in the England side was probably off the cards, so I had a chat with my family.

“The opportunity came last year but I didn’t manage to get through because my partner and I were expecting a baby. Now I have the chance and it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“Just to be on the international stage again is something I always wanted to have always dreamed of. Playing in a World Cup is a big dream of mine and also to get in touch with my Samoan side is something that I’ve always really, really wanted to do.”

Tumua Manu of Samoa celebrates scoring his teams third try with teammate Vaafauese Apelu Maliko. Courtesy World Rugby

Umaga was born in Halifax in the UK. His mother is English, and he admits he does not speak a word of Samoan. Which can be problematic, given that much of the conversation within the side is done in the national tongue, and all of the set moves are, too.

There appeared to be no issue with communication as they moved through the gears against the Brazilians, though.

The win set down a marker for the competition, which also involves Belgium and Namibia.

While Samoa are the clear favourites, Umaga says they are stepping into uncharted territory and taking nothing for granted.

“I was very nervous going into this game just because we don’t know what to expect,” Umaga said.

“You’re going into the absolute unknown. Obviously you can preview a couple of games, but once you’re out there, it’s completely different, especially in Dubai with the heat.

“For me, it was one of the most nervous games I've been for a long time. We don't take anyone for granted here at all.

“We’re all good enough. The teams we’re playing are very good, very strong, so we will give them the respect that they absolutely deserve.”

Brazil go on the attack against Samoa in Dubai. Courtesy World Rugby

