UAE Team Emirates rider Isaac del Toro wins Mexican time trial title

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Isaac del Toro tasted success in front of home fans as he won the Mexican National Time Trial Championships.

The young rider, participating in his first elite national championships, took the title in his home city of Ensenada.

Del Toro proved the quickest on the 16km course. As the road veered uphill, the 21-year-old showed his strength, with his winning margin over second-placed Edgar David Cadena (Petrolike) well over a minute at the finish line.

The Mexican nationals were organised at the last minute by the newly-formed Mexico Cycling Union, and will see Del Toro next chase the road race title.

The win was Del Toro’s 17th of 2025, coming towards the end of a breakout season for the youngster.

Prior to Thursday’s national ITT, Del Toro’s last ride against the clock was at the World Championships in Rwanda, where the Mexican placed fifth amongst the best time trialists of the world.

Looking forward to the road race on Saturday, the 21-year-old said he will take confidence from his efforts on Thursday.

Del Toro: “Today was a beautiful day racing on home roads. It was a very joyous and proud occasion to be able to take the title here.

“Things came together well for me on the day and I’m humbled to take the win. It was very windy on the parcours but I must say I enjoyed every pedal stroke. I couldn’t have asked for any more today and a big thanks must go to everyone who made it possible to be here. It was a great day in the office and I’m looking forward to the road race over the weekend.”

Tour de France plans

The 2026 men's Tour de France will for a second year include a final stage up Paris’ Montmartre hill, and that will follow two gruelling Alpe d’Huez summit finishes, organisers said.

After starting in Barcelona on July 4, the 113th edition of cycling’s biggest race will on July 26 culminate in a spectacular climb through Montmartre's cobbled Rue Lepic - a feature first introduced in 2025 and won by Belgium’s Wout van Aert after a fierce duel with four-time champion and UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar.

“Laurent Nunez, who is now Minister of the Interior, has authorised us to return to Montmartre, and we are obviously very happy about that,” race director Christian Prudhomme said.

“The success last year was phenomenal thanks to the Paris Olympics. Without the Games, the Tour could never have gone through Montmartre. The enthusiasm and atmosphere on Rue Lepic were incredible.”

