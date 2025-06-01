Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates-XRG after crossing the finish line on Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. EPA
Sport

UAE Team Emirates rider Isaac del Toro 'proud and happy' despite Giro d'Italia disappointment

Mexican confident success is just round corner after being beaten to Grand Tour title by Simon Yates

The National

June 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

UAE Team Emirates-EXG rider Isaac del Toro insisted he is proud of his efforts at the Giro d'Italia despite being beaten to the title by British rider Simon Yates.

The Mexican went into Saturday's penultimate Stage 20 in pole position to become UAE Team Emirates second consecutive winner of the Grand Tour race, following in the slipstream of Tadej Pogacar last year.

But Briton's Simon Yates, who started the day third in the general classification 81 seconds behind the leader, produced a magnificent ride on the Colle delle Finestre – the highest point of this year's race – to overhaul second-place Richard Carapaz and Del Toro in the standings.

The Visma-Lease A Bike rider finished the stage almost four minutes clear of Del Toro with the Giro crown all but in the bag going into Sunday's ceremonial finale around Rome.

Del Toro had snatched the overall lead on Stage 9 when he took charge of the pink jersey which he kept a tight hold on for 10 more stages.

But it was not to be for the 21-year-old who came agonisingly close to victory in what was only his second Grand Tour race after last year's Vuelta a Espagna.

“Obviously I am super happy to finish second, I need to be mature with this and, of course, a lot of people are surprised that I can be at this level now,” said Del Toro, whose victory on Stage 17 was his first on a Grand Tour.

“For my team, it's not a big surprise, it's just a question of time. I want to believe it, this is the main problem for me personally, but this week I show I can be a top rider and top contender and I cannot be more proud and happy, to be honest.

“For sure it's always disappointing to lose the leader's jersey, but actually as a team we cannot be more together and more happy about the performance that we did. We cannot manage a victory, but … it's cycling and that's why we love it.

“I was close, and this is a thing, but at the end I didn’t win,” added Del Toro. “I will just keep working and I will come back for sure.

“You need to be a great winner, you need to be a great loser, and I think I am a good loser, and chapeau for them. Congrats.”

It was a story of redemption for Yates as he sobbed uncontrollably after crossing the finish lines in third place behind stage winner Chris Harper and second place Alessandro Verre.

At the 2018 Giro, Yates was wearing the pink jersey on the penultimate mountain stage only to see his lead snuffed out by countryman Chris Froome on the Colle delle Finestre.

Yates would end the day down in 18th place, nearly 36 minutes behind soon-to-be champion Froome with one competitive stage to go.

“When the route was released I always had in the back of my mind to try to do something here and close the chapter, let’s say,” said Yates on Saturday.

“I maybe look relaxed but I also had doubts this morning, if I could really do something, but the guys they encouraged me and believed in me, so yeah, thanks to them.”

As for Del Toro, he remained upbeat after what has been a breakthrough performance from a young rider. “My disappointment is split 50-50, half for me and half for the team. They deserved the win,” he said.

“I'm happy in one sense because I showed that I can compete in a Grand Tour and that I'm not lacking anything. Few people thought I could do what I've done before this Giro. I had the legs to win a Grand Tour, I went close to victory.

“I respect the big riders but if I look at all my performances in this Giro, I can start to think I can win a Grand Tour.

“I'll sleep well tonight because I've matured and I've realised that this is also cycling. I'm not smiling because I'm second. But it's still a great result.”

Updated: June 01, 2025, 12:23 PM
CyclingUAE Team EmiratesItaly
