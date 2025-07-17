Five contenders to win the 2025 British Open

The British Open returns to Royal Portrush this week as the world's top golfers descend on Northern Ireland, all with designs on winning the coveted the Claret Jug.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele returns to defend his crown, while home favourite Rory McIlroy is assured of a great reception evey time he takes to the course.

We take a look at five of the main contenders to win the 153rd edition of golf's oldest major.

Scottie Scheffler (USA)

World ranking: 1

British Open best: Tied seventh (2024)

The world No 1 is the pre-tournament favourite after rediscovering the form that brought him a staggering nine titles last season. Scheffler has not finished outside the top 10 at any event since the Players Championship in March. He lifted his third major title with victory at the PGA Championship and has won two other PGA Tour events this year.

The American has cut a sombre figure this week at Portrush, questioning why he even plays the sport. "This is not a fulfilling life," he told reporters.

Maybe some of that can be put down to his record at the British Open, which is considerably weaker than at the other majors. However, he showed signs of getting to grips with links golf last year at Troon, before a disappointing finish saw him end eight shots behind champion Xander Schauffele.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans during a practice round at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

World ranking: 2

British Open best: Winner (2014)

The hometown hero is expected to make a strong challenge for his second British Open title after ending his 11-year wait for a fifth major title by completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April.

It is 20 years ago, almost to the day, that a 16-year-old McIlroy breezed round Royal Portrush in 61 shots to set a new course record as an amateur.

McIlroy missed the cut the last time the tournament was held at Portrush in 2019 and will be desperate to make amends. He arrives in strong form following a second-place finish at last week's Scottish Open.

Xander Schauffele speaks to the media during a press conference. Getty Images

Xander Schauffele (USA)

World ranking: 3

British Open best: Winner (2024)

Schauffele backed up his maiden major victory at last year's PGA Championship with a two-shot win at Royal Troon, but has struggled to find his best so far this season.

But he managed just his second top-10 of 2025 in Scotland and will still be expecting to mount a strong title defence. Schauffele pulled away from a host of challengers 12 months ago with a brilliant, bogey-free final round of 65 to take the spoils.

Afterwards as he held the Claret Jug, Schauffele said: "Oh man. Hearing your name called with 'Open champion' after it is something I've dreamt of for a very long time."

Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot to the 8th green during a practice round. AP

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

World ranking: 15

British Open best: Tied-eighth (2022)

The big-hitting American has struggled previously at the British Open, missing the cut for the third time last year, but has otherwise been one of the most consistent players at the biggest events. He has finished in the top six in five of the past seven majors, winning his second US Open title in 2024.

DeChambeau will hope to take advantage of any rain-softened conditions and boost his hopes of qualifying automatically for the US Ryder Cup team despite not gaining any points for LIV Golf events.

“I’ve got to fine-tune my game and focus on executing my shots the way I know I can on the golf course. I haven’t been doing that recently,” DeChambeau said on his preparations for Portrush. "A little bit more due diligence on my side of the coin. Not taking things for granted and focusing on what I can do to give myself the best chance to win at The Open.

Jon Rahm plays out of a bunker on the 7th green during a practice round. AP

Jon Rahm (ESP)

World ranking: 72

British Open best: Tied-second (2023)

Rahm has come close on several occasions to becoming the first Spanish winner of the British Open since Seve Ballesteros won the last of his three titles in 1988. Winning it would represent the pinnacle of his career, Rahm said.

“In my opinion, the Open Championship is the most prestigious event you can win in golf,” Rahm said on Tuesday. “For my understanding of the game and the history of the game, I think the Claret Gug is the most special one."

The 30-year-old, a former Masters and US Open champion, is in excellent form. He has two major top-10 finishes this season and his worst result in 10 LIV Golf events this year was a tie for 11th place in Dallas.