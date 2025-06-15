Club World Cup: Jamal Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich smash 10 past Auckland City

Bayern Munich showed no mercy to amateurs Auckland City at the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the minnows from New Zealand 10-0 in their opening game as Jamal Musiala came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick.

Kingsley Coman, man of the match Michael Olise and Thomas Muller all netted twice in Cincinnati, while Sacha Boey was also on target for the German champions in the game in Group C, which also features Boca Juniors and Benfica.

It was only thanks to some smart saves from Auckland goalkeeper Conor Tracey that the scoreline was not even worse for the Kiwi side.

England captain Harry Kane started but failed to find the target before being replaced just after the hour mark by Musiala, who netted his three goals in the space of 18 minutes towards the end.

It was a stroll in the park in the midday sun in Cincinnati for Vincent Kompany's side, with France winger Coman scoring twice in the opening 21 minutes either side of goals by countrymen Boey and Olise.

Coman's sixth-minute breakthrough goal was the first of the tournament following the 0-0 draw between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Al Ahly in Saturday's opening game.

Muller got the fifth and Olise's second of the afternoon made it 6-0 in first-half stoppage time for the Bundesliga champions.

Auckland City managed to stem the tide for much of the second half before Musiala came on and took centre stage, his three goals including one from the penalty spot.

Muller made it 10-0 in the 89th minute for a Bayern side who won the Club World Cup twice in its former seven-team guise, in 2013 and 2020.

It was the veteran's 250th goal in what was his 752nd senior game for Bayern in a tournament which will mark the end of his 25-year career at the club.

Germany international Musiala marked his return from a hamstring injury in style while France playmaker Olise stood out with two goals and two assists before being taken off at half-time.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was a virtual spectator as Auckland managed only one attempt on the veteran's goal in comparison to Bayern's 31 at the other end of the pitch.

They have recorded bigger victories in the past in the German Cup, but the 10-goal winning margin equals their best ever win in the Bundesliga, when they beat Borussia Dortmund 11-1 in 1971.

The victory also comfortably beat the record win at the Club World Cup – when Saudi side Al Hilal hammered Al Jazira of the UAE 6-1 in 2022.

Bayern, who gave new signing Jonathan Tah a debut in central defence following his recent arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, play Boca in their next match in Miami on Friday. Auckland City take on Benfica earlier the same day in Orlando.

