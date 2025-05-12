Dubai Basketball players celebrate their win over Cedevita Olimpija. Photo: Dubai Basketball
Dubai Basketball players celebrate their win over Cedevita Olimpija. Photo: Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball edge out Cedevita Olimpija by single point in thrilling ABA play-offs opener

UAE side seal 86-85 victory at Coca Cola Arena in Game 1 of best-of-three quarter-final clash

May 12, 2025