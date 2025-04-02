'A real rush of adrenaline': Saudi Arabia gearheads take on towering dunes

Wearing a helmet and strapped securely into his four-wheel-drive, Abdelilah Al Rabea tore off across the Saudi desert, kicking up clouds of sand as a crowd of hundreds cheered him on.

Every year through the end of April, droves of people flock to Zulfi, more than 200 kilometres northwest of Riyadh, where adrenaline-seeking motorists drive superpowered cars across steep dunes.

Dune bashing, or tatees in Arabic, is an adventure sport that involves driving off-road across challenging desert landscapes, and has long been a popular pastime in the oil-rich kingdom.

"This is a popular sport in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf because we have these dunes," Al Rabea said.

It requires "considerable effort", he added, but the payoff is "a real rush of adrenaline".

Abdallah Al Amar, who came to watch the show with his son, said spectators were willing to "travel great distances" for the meets, flocking from all over the country to watch the drivers perform their stunts.

In Zulfi, hundreds of cars and pick-up trucks dotted the sands as far as the eye can see, while nearby a motorist raced up a 100-metre-tall dune.

"The cars you see here are specially equipped" for the challenge, Al Rabea told AFP.

"We wait for this moment all year. We optimise the engine, the car, every single detail."

For many, dune bashing and desert drifting is a passion that began in adolescence.

Badr Al Ghamas, a 33-year-old man from Al Qassim, began practising the sport when he was only 15 years old.

"For some, sports means to play football or swimming. For us, it's going dune bashing," he said with a smile.

