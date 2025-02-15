Hayden Wilde on the podium after winning the World Triathlon Championship Series opener at Hudayriyat Island. Photo: World Triathlon
Sport

Hayden Wilde strikes gold in World Triathlon Championship Series opener in Abu Dhabi

Lisa Tertsch leads first three home for Germany in women’s race at Hudayriyat Island

Amith Passela
February 15, 2025