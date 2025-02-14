Vera Pauw: New UAE coach hopes to replicate Irish success and can’t wait to work with Houriya Al Taheri

New UAE coach Vera Pauw said she hopes to replicate the success she enjoyed in charge of Republic of Ireland with the national team. Dutchwoman Pauw was installed as head coach of the UAE women's football team in January having previously led Ireland from 2019 to 2023. That coincided with the country's best moment in women's international football. The pinnacle of Pauw's time in charge came in 2022 when Ireland beat Scotland in a play-off to qualify for a first Fifa Women's World Cup. At the tournament the following year, Ireland secured their first point in their opening group game against Nigeria. Although they finished bottom of the group following defeats to Canada and Australia, Pauw left a lasting legacy on Irish football. Now charged with doing the same in the UAE, Pauw said she cannot wait to get started in her new role. “My excitement is to be on the pitch again with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/25/onyx-fc-the-all-female-owned-club-on-a-mission-to-grow-womens-football-in-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/25/onyx-fc-the-all-female-owned-club-on-a-mission-to-grow-womens-football-in-the-uae/">talented players</a> who want to get the most out of their career,” she told <i>The National</i> of her return to coaching international football. “My drive has always been to develop talented teams to the top level, to open opportunities to play in the biggest leagues in the world.” Pauw is much-travelled in her coaching career having previously been in charge of the Netherlands, who she guided to the semi-finals of the 2009 European Championship, Scotland, Russia and South Africa. Pauw worked wonders in helping Ireland qualify for a first global finals and the challenge is to do the same with the Emirates, who have never qualified for a major tournament. Ranked 116th in the world by Fifa, the country's only success has been back-to-back WAFF Women's Championships in 2010 and 2011. “The challenge to qualify is huge, but something is only impossible the moment it appears impossible," Pauw said. "Why would we not? We are now in the process of finding the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/09/15/banaat-fc-the-uaes-game-changing-new-club-aiming-to-break-barriers-in-womens-football/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/09/15/banaat-fc-the-uaes-game-changing-new-club-aiming-to-break-barriers-in-womens-football/">very best players</a>. The team will always be in development and players of the youth development programme will come through.” She added: “As long as a structured, logical and consistent approach is used, anything is possible. Every country has talent, also here, but every country has its own culture, both on and off the pitch. The art is to use all the best qualities we have in the team and eliminate what we are not so good at. I have shown that it works.” Pauw is a trailblazer in her own right. Before embarking on a managerial career, she played for the Netherlands between 1984 and 1998 winning 89 caps. In 1988, she became the first female Dutch footballer to play professionally abroad when she signed for Italian club Modena. Coaching the UAE will see Pauw work closely with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/watch-uae-coach-houriya-al-taheri-on-raising-the-profile-of-women-s-football-in-the-gulf-region-1.872234" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/watch-uae-coach-houriya-al-taheri-on-raising-the-profile-of-women-s-football-in-the-gulf-region-1.872234">Houriya Al Taheri</a>, the respected former UAE international in charge of the Under-19s team. Al Taheri holds the distinction of being the first Arab female Fifa-certified coach, and Pauw said she was looking forward to working with an Emirati she admires and respects. “Houriya has been close to my heart already for a long time. The biggest motivation to step into this amazing challenge has been the idea to work together with her. I feel immense respect for her.”