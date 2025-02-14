Vera Pauw enjoyed success as Republic of Ireland coach, guiding the country to a first Fifa Women's World Cup. Reuters
Vera Pauw: New UAE coach hopes to replicate Irish success and can’t wait to work with Houriya Al Taheri

Dutchwoman tasked with developing women’s game and helping national team qualify for a major tournament

Gina Bagnulo

February 14, 2025