Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women's welterweight division in Paris. Reuters
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women's welterweight division in Paris. Reuters

Sport

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif hits back at IBA's 'false and offensive' accusations

Paris 2024 gold medallist responds after organisation announced legal action against the IOC

Andy Lewis

February 12, 2025