New Zealand SailGP team members celebrate after winning the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Race in Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, on November 24, 2024. All photos: Ahmed Ramzan for The National

Sport

New Zealand dominate Emirates Dubai SailGP as they take gold and overall lead after season opener

Kiwis edge out Emirates Great Britain and US in three-boat final

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 24, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today