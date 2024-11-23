Brazil SailGP team on the Day One of Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Race in Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, on Saturday, November 2024. All Photos Ahmed Ramzan for The National

Sport

Emirates SailGP: Australia clinch victory on opening day of racing in Dubai

New Zealand sit in second place with three teams tied in third after first day of 2025 season opener

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 23, 2024

Australia topped the leaderboard after the first day of racing at the Emirates Dubai SailGP at Port Rashid on Saturday.

The triple world champions, won the third fleet race to sit top of the rankings on 24 points, with New Zealand in second on 23 points and Emirates GB, Canada and the United States all tied in third spot on 18 points.

The Aussies, sporting a new livery and with new wing trimmer Chris Draper aboard, have often struggled in light wind conditions but got their tactics spot-on in the opening day of the 2025 season.

The season sees 12 catamaran teams representing 12 nations compete over 14 championship events, starting in Dubai with the finale in Abu Dhabi. There will be races in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and New Zealand, as well as a return to Britain and New York.

More to follow

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode

Directors: Raj & DK

Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon

Rating: 4/5

Updated: November 23, 2024, 1:55 PM

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today