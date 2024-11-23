Emirates SailGP: Australia clinch victory on opening day of racing in Dubai

Australia topped the leaderboard after the first day of racing at the Emirates Dubai SailGP at Port Rashid on Saturday.

The triple world champions, won the third fleet race to sit top of the rankings on 24 points, with New Zealand in second on 23 points and Emirates GB, Canada and the United States all tied in third spot on 18 points.

The Aussies, sporting a new livery and with new wing trimmer Chris Draper aboard, have often struggled in light wind conditions but got their tactics spot-on in the opening day of the 2025 season.

The season sees 12 catamaran teams representing 12 nations compete over 14 championship events, starting in Dubai with the finale in Abu Dhabi. There will be races in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and New Zealand, as well as a return to Britain and New York.

