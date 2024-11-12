The chairman, CEO and co-founder of Baseball United Kash Shaikh, far right, poses with the UAE national team. Photo: Baseball United
The chairman, CEO and co-founder of Baseball United Kash Shaikh, far right, poses with the UAE national team. Photo: Baseball United

From dust and dirt to a ballpark in 38 days - Baseball United begin a new era in Dubai

The inaugural Arab Classic saw Pakistan beat UAE in championship match at The Sevens

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 12, 2024

