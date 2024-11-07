Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on after teeing off on the 15th hole during day one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024. Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on after teeing off on the 15th hole during day one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy cards solid opening round in bid to secure Race to Dubai crown

Northern Irishman well placed after kicking off tournament with a 67 in the capital

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 07, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today