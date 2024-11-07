Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy cards solid opening round in bid to secure Race to Dubai crown

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/06/rory-mcilroy-ready-to-be-boring-and-win-in-abu-dhabi-as-he-aims-to-become-most-successful-european/" target="_blank">Rory McIlroy</a> acknowledged he was glad to have his nearest challengers for the Race to Dubai title within close view, after make a steady start to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/05/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-why-at-yas-links-what-are-dp-world-tour-play-offs-who-leads-race-to-dubai/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship</a> on Thursday. The Northern Irishman is in pole position in the order of merit as he bids to claim a sixth Harry Vardon Trophy. He leads by the best part of 1,600 points going into the final two events of the season. By the terms of the new DP World Tour Play-offs, the leading three players will go out in the same match in the opening two rounds of the restricted field, 70-player event in Abu Dhabi. As such, McIlroy was able to keep a track of any movements <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/06/im-good-enough-to-win-both-thriston-lawrence-bids-to-overhaul-rory-mcilroy-in-dramatic-finale/" target="_blank">Thriston Lawrence</a>, in second, and third-placed Rasmus Hojgaard were making. The trio did not exactly match each other shot for shot over the opening 18 holes, but by the end of it you could more or less throw a blanket over them. At the conclusion of Day 1, McIlroy and Lawrence were in a tie for 18th place after 5-under-par 67s, with Hojgaard a stroke ahead. All of which means, advantage McIlroy in the overall picture. “I know that if I have a really good week this week, it makes my job a lot easier next week,” McIlroy said, looking ahead to the season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates. “Honestly, it's nice to be paired with Thriston and Rasmus because you can sort of keep an eye on what they are doing, as well. “It’s been a really good year, very, very consistent. Started well with the win in Dubai [at the Desert Classic] and I've let a couple slip away as well. “But I’ve had a great deal of consistency, and that’s the reason that I find myself in the place that I am. I wanted to come here to the Middle East these two weeks and finish the season off the way I felt it deserves to be finished off.” Ahead of the tournament, Lawrence said he had not given up hope of overhauling McIlroy, although he suggested he would need two wins to do it. After his 6-under-par opening round, Hojgaard said he was not losing focus because of the bigger picture. “It’s a big challenge but these are two big events and a lot can happen,” Hojgaard said. “At the same time, [it is important to] just focus on my game.” The race leaders will be the last match out on the second day at Yas Links on Friday. McIlroy, Lawrence and Hojgaard will be teeing it up at 11.50am.