'I'm good enough to win both': Thriston Lawrence bids to overhaul Rory McIlroy in dramatic finale

While accepted wisdom suggests a sixth <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/05/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-why-at-yas-links-what-are-dp-world-tour-play-offs-who-leads-race-to-dubai/" target="_blank">Race to Dubai</a> title might as well be handed to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/06/rory-mcilroy-ready-to-be-boring-and-win-in-abu-dhabi-as-he-aims-to-become-most-successful-european/" target="_blank">Rory McIlroy</a> now, his nearest competitor at the top of the rankings has not given up just yet. Thriston Lawrence is second in the standings ahead of the start of the first leg of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-off. As such, he will play alongside McIlroy, and Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, over the opening two days of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. The South African has the best part of 1,600 points to make up over the next two weeks – first at Yas, then at Jumeirah Golf Estates – if he is to beat the world No 3 to the order of merit title. It might be a long shot, but Lawrence insists anything is still possible, and that he has it in him to win both the remaining events of the season. “In the last two years, I was 19th and 14th going into the last two events,” Lawrence said. “I know Rory is a couple of points ahead but it's not going to stop me to try and catch him. I know I'm good enough to win both events going into the final. “It's always good to see my name up there, and I'm very proud of myself how I kept calm this year, being runner-up five times, but not getting a victory. There's two left and hopefully I can do something special in the last two.” Lawrence’s self belief belies the fact that he will be in uncharted water when teeing it up in Abu Dhabi. Primarily, it is the first time he has had a shot at winning the Race to Dubai. But it will also be the first time he has played a full 18 holes with McIlroy. He has had one brief sample of his company on the course before. The duo were the defeated players when Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship at the first play-off hole at Wentworth back in September. “I’m really, really excited,” Lawrence said. “I think he's probably the best golfer golf has seen the last 15 years consistently. “That's sort of where I see myself going forward is being so consistent every year and contending on both tours. And Rasmus, good player, nice guy, as well, so I’m very excited for the next few days.”