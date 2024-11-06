'I'm good enough to win both': Thriston Lawrence bids to overhaul Rory McIlroy in dramatic finale

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa tees off on the 11th hole during the Pro-Am ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 06, 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa tees off on the 11th hole during the Pro-Am ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 06, 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images