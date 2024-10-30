UAE Team Emirates celebrate remarkable season with UCI World Tour best team crown

UAE Team Emirates capped a successful season with another feather in their cap as they secured the UCI World Tour best team ranking for the second successive year. The UAE team reached the pinnacle in style, securing 81 wins. In all, 20 riders from the team secured victories over the course of the season. The team’s season was once again spearheaded by the peerless <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tadej-pogacar/" target="_blank">Tadej Pogacar</a>, who ends the year as the No 1 cyclist in the world for the fourth season in a row. Pogacar’s season included remarkable wins at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, making him the first cyclist in 54 years to accomplish this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/" target="_blank">prestigious double</a>. Pogacar then added the World Championship to his trophy cabinet to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/" target="_blank">complete the triple crown</a> – just the third rider to achieve the feat. Pogacar also secured victories across one-day racing, which included monument races Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia. In all, the Slovenian claimed 25 wins this year in one of the greatest seasons in history. “To secure the number one UCI ranking for the second successive season is a result of the hard work and dedication of the whole team, from staff to riders. We are always striving to be the best team in the world," Mauro Gianetti, team principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates, said. "It is clear now that our hard work is paying off, and this is a testament to the support and dedication from our riders, management, background team, sponsors, and of course, the UAE. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved, we will continue to work as hard as we can to continue to improve and strive for more success in 2025.” Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, president of UAE Team Emirates, added: “It is once again an incredible honour to receive this award, I am so proud of the whole team. This year, we have broken many records, both on and off the road, I am so happy for Tadej and all of the riders, the impact they are making here in the UAE is unquestionable. "Participation in cycling is at an all-time high in the UAE and the success of UAE Team Emirates is at the forefront of that. This is an achievement that should make the riders, management, staff, and sponsors extremely proud. The team is at the top of the cycling world once again, and I cannot wait to watch them race in 2025.” There are more reasons to celebrate for UAE Team Emirates. Pogacar celebrated a memorable season by signing a new six-year contract. With the new deal, Pogacar will take his time with the team to 12 years and look to achieve even more success. “It was really not a hard decision because I feel really good at UAE Team Emirates,” Pogacar had told <i>The National</i>. “The team is always growing and improving, so it’s hard to look outside of here and find a better team where I would feel more comfortable, so it was a really easy decision.”