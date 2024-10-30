UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar is lifted by teammates and staff members on the podium after winning the 2024 Tour de France. Reuters
UAE Team Emirates celebrate remarkable season with UCI World Tour best team crown

Team secured 81 wins in the season with 20 riders enjoying success

The National

October 30, 2024

