Michael Thorbjornsen received the PGA Tour University exemption to the Dubai Desert Classic this year and finished tied-11th. Getty Images
Top-ranked PGA Tour University player to earn invitation to 2025 Dubai Desert Classic

Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg earned the exemption in 2023 and went on to become one of the best players in the world

The National

October 14, 2024

