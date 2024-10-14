Top-ranked PGA Tour University player to earn invitation to 2025 Dubai Desert Classic

The top-ranked player from the PGA Tour University will once again earn an exemption to compete at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-desert-classic/" target="_blank">Hero Dubai Desert Classic</a> in January, organisers announced on Monday. For the fourth consecutive year, the player at the top of the standings as of November 27 will receive an invitation to play in the DP World Tour Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club, taking place from January 16-19, 2025. In each of the past two years, the top-ranked PGA Tour University player has made the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic. Ludvig Aberg finished tied 70th in 2023, while Michael Thorbjornsen secured an impressive tied-11th in 2024. Both players went on to conclude their collegiate careers ranked No 1 in the PGA Tour University standings, earning PGA Tour membership. Aberg has continued his success as a professional, winning four titles globally and making the European Ryder Cup team in 2023 where he helped the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/02/ryder-cup-takeaways-europes-stars-lead-from-front-as-cantlay-revels-in-villain-role/" target="_blank">hosts dominate the United States</a> in Rome. One of the best players on the planet, the 24-year-old Swede is No 5 in the world rankings. Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, posted two top-10 finishes in 10 PGA Tour starts since turning pro in June while Sam Bennett, the first PGA Tour University exemption into the Dubai Desert Classic, finished 31st on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in his second pro season. “We’re thrilled to once again offer the top-ranked player in PGA Tour University an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic," said Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic. "This event has a rich history of showcasing future stars, and we’re proud to be a part of the journey for these talented young golfers. “Watching players like Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen not only compete but excel on the global stage reinforces the significance of this opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the next top-ranked player to Emirates Golf Club and seeing what they can achieve in this prestigious Rolex Series event.” Auburn’s Brendan Valdes is currently No 1 in the PGA Tour University rankings, and he narrowly leads North Carolina’s David Ford. Also in contention for the exemption are Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester (No 3), who won the US Amateur earlier this summer, and fourth-ranked Preston Summerhays. The participating player will not only receive the exemption into the Dubai Desert Classic but also full PGA Tour University points for his finish in the event. “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has played an integral role in the careers of Sam Bennett, Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the tournament’s support of PGA Tour University and amateur golf," said Brendan von Doehren, executive director of PGA Tour University. "There’s no better way to prepare for a professional career than competing against the world’s best in an event like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.” Whichever amateur qualifies, he will have the chance to compete alongside some of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/08/rory-mcilroy-confirmed-to-defend-successive-dubai-desert-classic-titles-in-2025/" target="_blank">who last week confirmed he would return</a> aiming to win the tournament for the third straight year and fifth overall.