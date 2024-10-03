UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Soler on his way to victory in Stage 16 stage of Vuelta a Espana on September 3, 2024. EPA
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Soler on his way to victory in Stage 16 stage of Vuelta a Espana on September 3, 2024. EPA

Sport

UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Soler: Winning stage at Vuelta was incredibly special moment

Marc Soler

October 03, 2024