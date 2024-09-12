Rory McIlroy talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 11, 2024. Getty
Rory McIlroy talks to the media during a press conference prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 11, 2024. Getty

Sport

Rory McIlroy hopeful 'resolution' can be reached in PGA-LIV Golf talks

Northern Irishman says decision to play in exhibition match against DeChambeau and Koepka motivated by desire to please fans

The National

September 12, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal