Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters sees 14-year-old Ziyad Al Qabbani up against world's best

Saudi Arabia's teen snooker sensation Ziyad Al Qabbani is champing at the bit as he gets ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the sport during the inaugural Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters. Al Qabbani, at just 14 years of age, is in the draw alongside superstars of snooker such as Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins – who have 11 world titles between them – when the tournament starts on Friday. The teenager is one of most highly rated players in the kingdom and will have a chance to showcase his potential as a wild card at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters which runs until September 7 at Green Halls in Riyadh. Among the players in action will be seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, world No 1 Mark Allen, world champion Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, and others. Al Qabbani, who has been drawn against 17-year-old Stan Moody from England, took up the sport just two years ago and has been supported by the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation. The teenager practices for eight hours every day and enjoys watching matches featuring his two favourite players – O’Sullivan and Higgins, against whom he now gets to compete. “I believe that I have a chance to be a professional player and this is what the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation is planning for players, especially emerging players, in the short and long term,' Al Qabbani said. Dr. Nasser Al Shammari, president of the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation, added: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the world’s best snooker players to Saudi Arabia for this competition and we are thrilled that seven of our own Saudi stars will be given the opportunity to perform on this stage and to learn from some of the greatest players to ever play the game. “This is a landmark moment in the development of our federation and the sport of snooker in the kingdom. We hope having the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan competing here in Riyadh in the same field as Ziyad Al Qabbani will inspire other young people to engage with the sport of snooker and pick up a cue for the first time.” The event has total prize money of £2.3 million with 144 players battling for the new trophy. For world No 2 Trump, the sizeable prize money on offer elevates the tournament and the sport to a new level. “Everyone is really excited to have an opportunity to play in an event which compares with the World Championship. To have something so early on and not just rely on the World Championship at the end of the season is really good,” Trump, 34, said. “It is nice for everyone to be playing for big money and you feel that all the work you’ve put in over the years pays off if you do well. “There are more and more tournaments around the world. Now is the time where all eyes are on snooker and now is the time to expand and take tournaments to different places. It is great to be able to travel more doing what we love.” Tickets for the event are now on sale. More information available at <a href="http://webook.com/" target="_blank">webook.com</a>.