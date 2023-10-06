Liverpool star Mohamed Salah confirmed for Egypt training camp in Al Ain

Mohamed Salah will headline Egypt’s training camp in the UAE next week.

The Liverpool forward, 31, was on Thursday named on the national team’s 25-strong squad for the get-together in Al Ain, which runs from October 9-17.

The camp, who comprises friendlies against Zambia and Algeria, forms part of Egypt’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification campaign and January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt take on Zambia next Thursday before facing Algeria four days later. Both matches will be staged at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, and are expected to be sellouts.

Salah, who has begun the Premier League season in fine fashion, is expected to feature in Liverpool's league encounter at Brighton on Sunday before joining up with the national team. He is Egypt's current captain.

🔴📋 | فيتوريا يعلن قائمة منتخب مصر لوديتي زامبيا و الجزائر 🇪🇬



أعلن البرتغالي روي فيتوريا المدير الفني لمنتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم قائمة اللاعبين المختارين لمعسكر شهر أكتوبر الجاري والذى يتخلله وديتين أمام زامبيا و الجزائر يومي 12 و 16 أكتوبر الجاري بدولة الإمارات ، في إطار… pic.twitter.com/GABSkogoiZ — EFA.eg (@EFA) October 5, 2023

Alongside Salah, manager Rui Vitoria has recalled Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Trabzonspor winger Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan, with both having recovered from injury.

Former Al Ain winger Hussein El Shahat, and current Al Ahly teammate Emam Ashour, have also been brought back into the national team set-up following a lengthy absence.

Egypt’s training camp is part of a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Egypt’s United Sports Company.

The North African side begin their World Cup qualification campaign next month in the double-header against Djibouti and Sierra Leone. Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Ethiopia make up the rest of Group A.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, meanwhile, takes place in Ivory Coast. Egypt finished top of their group in qualification for the tournament, winning five of their six matches.