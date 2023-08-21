David Warner and Mark Wood among the stars to sign up for DP World ILT20

David Warner will turn out for Delhi Capitals’ sister team when he debuts at the DP World International League T20 next season.

The Indian Premier League veteran is back with Delhi in that competition. He will continue his association with the franchise in the UAE, having been unveiled as one of the competition’s new signings on Monday.

The UAE T20 league, whose first season was won by Gulf Giants back in February, has a larger array of stars for its second campaign.

As well as Warner’s arrival, there are a trio of Pakistan stars heading to Desert Vipers, who were runners-up in the first season.

Mark Wood, who is arguably the world’s fastest bowler, will join Warner at Dubai Capitals, who have also recruited the Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The competition, which is played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, will take place in January and February.

Below is a full list of signings and retentions.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

New signings: Brandon McMullen, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Josh Little, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Sam Hain.

Retentions: Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Joe Clarke, Sabir Ali, Sunil Narine, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers

New signings: Adam Hose, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

Retentions: Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals

New signings: Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammed Mohsin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nuwan Thusara, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings.

Retentions: Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza.

Gulf Giants

New signings: Dominic Drakes, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jamie Smith

Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer.

MI Emirates

New signings: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Kusal Perera, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil.

Retentions: Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah Warriors

New signings: Chris Sole, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madhushanka, James Fuller, Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Sean Williams, Qais Ahmed.

Retentions: Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Mohammed Jawadullah, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.