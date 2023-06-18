Egypt's Ehab Amin encouraged by 'half court' basketball boom in the region

A new variety of basketball is gaining popularity in the region and Egypt international Ehab Amin is glad to be a part of its UAE journey.

The Red Bull Half Court, a 3x3 basketball tournament, was held in the Emirates and proved to be a hit. Amin believes the sport can bring the community together, while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“I’m aware how important it is for any country to keep their population active and healthy,” Amin told The National during the Red Bull Half Court UAE finals held at Dubai Municipality’s newly decorated Satwa Park last week.

“The 3x3 game is booming. It’s a fantastic way to get people of all ages and all levels to enjoy the game as an exercise or even play at the top-flight competitions, like the Red Bull Half Courts.

“The 3x3 is a beautiful event and to be part of such a brand is a wonderful experience. Good to see a lot of basketball players in action and enjoying the game at a high level and great atmosphere.

“The game is for everyone, both professionals and amateurs. The event is open for everyone.”

During the UAE finals, Old School and Oryxes won their respective men’s and women’s categories to book their tickets for the global final in Serbia later this year.

Old School's Robert Bou Dagher, Amer El Sati, Hassan Dandash, and Bilal Abdallah were crowned champions in the men’s category.

Among the women, Orlaith Woods, Melissa Torres, Rachel Thompson and Joana Fernandes took Oryxes all the way to the top.

The UAE winners will next compete against victorious teams from more than 30 countries during the world finals in September.

“These kind of events help market the sport,” Amin said. “The 3x3 game brings professional players for the Red Bull event but that’s not to say the game is not for others to enjoy."

Amin played for the Oregon Ducks in the United States during his time at St John's Northwestern Military Academy. He now plies his trade at Al Ahly in the domestic competitions and has featured in the Half Court competitions.

“I would have loved to play in the UAE event if not for a tough schedule with Al Ahly and the national team. It was very tough to play this year but I’m there watching and supporting my friends. It’s an honour and privilege to be here for the Red Bull Half Court in Dubai."

Amin, 27, was part of the Egypt team that qualified for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

“The World Cup is for the best 32 teams, and we are thrilled we qualified for it for the first time since 2014,” the Egyptian point guard added.

“Egypt is drawn with Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania, and they are all tough opponents. However, we are confident to go beyond the group stage. We have a lot of good players and we have been together for some time.

“We have a lot of international games in July and August. These are exciting times for us. I haven’t been to the Olympics but that’s the goal – to reach the 2024 Paris Games.”

Amin was joined by two other stars from the Arab basketball world - tournament ambassadors Nadine Al Salawi and Red Bull athlete Wael Arakji, who will also feature in the FIBA World Cup for Lebanon.