West Indies batter suspended by ICC on charges of breaching cricket’s anti-corruption code

Devon Thomas, the West Indies batter, has been suspended from cricket pending a corruption investigation that includes his involvement in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10.

Read more Abu Dhabi T10 deny knowledge of ICC corruption probe

The ICC announced on Tuesday he has been charged with seven counts of breaching the sport’s anti-corruption code and provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old Antiguan first played for the West Indies in 2009, and returned for an extended run in the T20 side last year, when he also made a Test debut against Australia.

One of the seven charges is for “failing to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach,” to engage in corrupt activity at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Thomas played four matches in that season of the 10-over league in the capital. In the four innings in which he batted, he made 39 runs at a strike rate of 122.87.

The other charges against him relate to the Lanka Premier League and Caribbean Premier League competitions of the same year.

They include “being party to an agreement to fix” matches or aspects of matches, as well as failing to report approaches to engage in corrupt conduct, as well as obstructing the anti-corruption unit’s investigation.