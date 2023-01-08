Abu Dhabi T10 deny knowledge of ICC corruption probe

The organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 say they have not been notified about a corruption probe into the competition by the International Cricket Council.

The T Ten Sports Management, the owners of the league, issued a statement refuting a UK-media report about “corrupt practices and illegal activities” in the league.

But they say they will be guided by the anti-corruption officials of the sport’s ruling body, whose services they employ to supervise the competition.

“As a responsible event owner, we host the tournament at a high-quality international stadium,” the statement said.

“We attract some of the world’s best players, while also developing local talent and employing international level ICC and ACC match officials and referees.

“We contract the ICC to manage and investigate any allegations of corruption, which then fall under their scope to manage.

“We have not been notified on any anti-corruption issues and will continue to take the lead of the ICC.”

The National understands there are three live investigations ongoing into corrupt approaches made during the most recent season of the T10, which concluded on December 4.

Full investigations generally take at least 12 months, and the ICC do not comment unless charges are made.

Since its inception in 2017, the 10-over league’s organisers have hired the ICC’s own anti-corruption unit (ACU) to oversee its event.

In the subsequent time, the ACU have sanctioned a number of players and officials for corrupt activities related to the competition.

Team Sri Lanka did not return to play after featuring in the campaign’s opening season in Sharjah amid a number of allegations of corruption.

Dilhara Lokuhettige, the former Sri Lanka player, was subsequently banned for his role in attempting to fix aspects of the competition.

Deepak Agarwal, an Indian businessman who was briefly listed as a co-owner of a T10 team called the Sindhis, was banned for corruption in 2020.

In 2021, two UAE players, Mohammed Naveed and Shaiman Anwar, were banned for eight years each for multiple breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption code.

Their charges included inducements to fix aspects of the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier, as well as the subsequent T10 league.

In the same year, the ICC charged Marlon Samuels, the T20 World Cup-winning West Indies batter, with breaches related to the T10.