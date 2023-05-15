Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment form events management company

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Flash Entertainment have joined forces to launch a new events, entertainment, and venue management operation.

The two entities have officially integrated their activities and expertise to form Ethara – Arabic for "thrill".

The ambition of Ethara is to shape the untapped and unique opportunities in the live events space while continuing to deliver growth that has firmly positioned the Middle East on the global entertainment stage.

It was announced on Monday that Saif Al Noaimi, formerly chief executive of ADMM and board member of Flash Entertainment, will head Ethara by bringing his proven leadership to drive commercial expansion across new markets, organisers said.

“By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter,” Al Noami said at the launch ceremony.

“By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.

“We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills, which will propel Ethara’s success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation.”

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management speaks during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 official launch at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualised, produced, promoted, and delivered more than 700 major events to in excess of 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception.

These events have included the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Fifa Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, as well as national celebrations and festivals.

Ethara welcomes the teams from both organisations under the new entity across offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh. Ethara will seek to drive reach through an innovative approach to technology and future-focused ambitions across key markets.

“Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today,” Al Noaimi added.

“Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences.”

Ethara will continue to manage and oversee an impressive portfolio of assets, including Etihad Park, the region’s largest open-air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue; and Yas Marina Circuit, home of the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.