Carlos Alcaraz eyes revenge against Alexander Zverev at Madrid Masters

Top seed and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz has set has sights on revenge when he takes on Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Masters on Tuesday.

Defending champion Alcaraz defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 7-5 in the third round on Sunday as he continues his bid to win a 10th tour title before his 20th birthday.

READ MORE Carlos Alcaraz to turn pressure into 'motivation' for Madrid Masters title defence

But next up will be the Germany's Zverev who handed him a heartbreaking, reality-check defeat in last year's French Open when the Spaniard lost in four sets in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Just weeks earlier, Alcaraz had swept past Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the Madrid final but the defeat in Paris was Zverev's third win in the pair's four meetings.

“I really want to play that match. We played a few times, head-to-head he is up,” Alcaraz said. “I really want to show my great level here in front of my home crowd.

“I have great memories from last year in the final but obviously I have to be really focused in that match. I know that Sascha is a really good player, a really aggressive one with good serves. I have to show all my skills.”

Two-time Madrid champion Zverev needed just 56 minutes on Sunday to dispose of France's Hugo Grenier 6-1, 6-0 on the back of six breaks of serve and 26 winners.

“With Carlos it will be a match-up people will look forward to,” said 16th-ranked Zverev. “We played in the final here last year, played a massive match at Roland Garros before I got injured [in the semi-final against Rafael Nadal].”

Alcaraz has been in sparkling form this season, retaining his Barcelona Open crown in front of a delighted home crowd, in what was his fourth final in five tournaments. He had already secured the title in both Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.