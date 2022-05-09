Carlos Alcaraz dominates Alexander Zverev to win Madrid Open title

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed "the best week of my life" after thrashing world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final on Sunday to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

Alcaraz was impressive all week and followed up wins over 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-3, 6-1 destruction of defending champion Zverev.

READ MORE Ons Jabeur creates more history after clinching Madrid Open title

The 19-year-old is the youngest player since start of the ATP Tour in 1990 to defeat three top-five players at the same event.

"It feels great to be able to beat these players. To beat two of the best players in history and then Zverev, the world No 3. He is a great player," said Alcaraz, who did not face a break point against the German.

"I would say this is the best week of my life. I am 19 years old, which I think is the key to be able to play long and tough matches in a row. I am feeling great physically."

Alcaraz, who win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami last month, made the first move as he broke Zverev to love for a 4-2 lead before comfortably closing out the set on his own serve.

The home favourite broke to love again for a 2-1 lead in the second set as Zverev began to grow frustrated, failing to find ways to stop Alcaraz.

Cheered on by the home fans, the sublime Alcaraz found the double break at 4-1 and won the next two games to wrap up the match in just about an hour.

The Spaniard got the crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium on their feet with his variety of shots and relentless hitting as he earned a seventh straight top-10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

Ranked No 120 in the world just a year ago, Alcaraz will rise to a career-high No 6 in the new rankings on Monday.

"I want to congratulate Carlitos. Right now you are the best player in the world," Zverev said. "It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be world number one and I think is going to win this tournament many more times."