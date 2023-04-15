Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National horse race

Jockey Derek Fox notches second victory in famed steeplechase after late fitness test

Derek Fox celebrates on Corach Rambler after winning the Grand National on Saturday. PA
Reuters
Apr 15, 2023
Favourite Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, stormed to victory in a Grand National briefly delayed by protesters at Aintree on Saturday.

The 8-1 shot soared over the last of the 30 jumps and bounded clear to victory down the home straight.

Vanillier closed slightly before finishing second with Gaillard Du Mesnil in third place.

For winning jockey Fox it was his second victory in the famed steeplechase and came after he needed a late fitness test to be declared fit to ride.

“He is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere,” he said.

“He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent.”

The start of the race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain's sporting calendar, was delayed for around 15 minutes after animal rights protesters made their way on to the course.

Some tried to attach themselves to fences before they were dragged away by police.

Updated: April 15, 2023, 5:45 PM
