Eddie Hearn admits Jermaine Franklin bout is 'must win' for Anthony Joshua title hopes

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that Anthony Joshua must beat Jermaine Franklin on Saturday if the British fighter harbours any hope of regaining a heavyweight title.

Joshua goes into the clash against the American at London's O2 Arena having lost twice on the spin to Oleksandr Usyk, relinquishing and failing to win back his IBF, WBO and IBO belts along the way.

Seven years ago Joshua had just started his run of 12 consecutive world title fights, but no belts are on the line for the 33-year-old Olympic gold medallist.

Joshua – whose record stands at 24 wins, 22 knock-outs, with three losses that came against Uksyk and Andy Ruiz Jr – is now focusing on becoming a three-time champion.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn admitted he was feeling nervous ahead of a bout with 29-year-old Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who lost narrowly on points to Dillian Whyte in November.

“I'm not as calm as AJ but it's a massive fight. We're in a position now where it is must-win,” Hearn said.

“You can dress it up and say there is less pressure, no belts but ultimately if he doesn't win there will never be another belt, so that's the aim.

“To put himself back in a position to fight for the world heavyweight title and to do that he must win on Saturday.

“[Trainer] Derrick James has done a lot of work with him, so we'll see an aggressive Anthony Joshua and a smart Anthony Joshua.

“If he lets Franklin get confident, it is going to be a very dangerous fight, so he must hurt him early.”

Joshua beats Pulev in 2020 - his last victory

Expand Autoplay Anthony Joshua lands a punch on Kubrat Pulev during the British fighter's victory at Wembley Arena in December 2020.

Joshua will be eyeing a first victory since beating Kubrat Pulev in 2020 and victory could open the door for more big-name fights with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and old rival Whyte all viable options.

While Hearn has some confidence that a 'Battle of Britain' bout with Fury could happen late summer, he also accepts they may have to look once again at the United States market.

Dallas-based Joshua's only previous appearance there resulted in a shock defeat to Ruiz Jr at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2019.

“You could say he lives there now, he trains there and I think there is a little bit of unfinished business in America,” Hearn.

“The experience of Madison Square Garden was unbelievable but when you look at the fights out there, it is only the Wilder fight that could appeal to the US market in my opinion.

“We'll see what happens on Saturday but for me I would like to make the Fury fight if he wins.

“Neither guy would have a fight, the politics would be gone and it might be a chance to get it made, but we've been there before so we'll see what happens on Saturday.”