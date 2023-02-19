Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings: Pope 4, Burn 5; Nunez 8, Alexander-Arnold 9

Liverpool won at 10-man Newcastle United 2-0 to boost hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday.

The result ended Newcastle's 17-game unbeaten streak in the league and handed Eddie Howe's team just a second loss of the season — both of them against Liverpool.

A rampant Liverpool were already two goals up by the time Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 22nd minute for a straight red card after handling the ball outside the area. That made the rest of the game largely a matter of seeing things out for the visitors, who cut the gap to fourth-placed Newcastle to six points and have a game in hand.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an emphatic finish in the 10th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a ball over the top of the defence to the Uruguayan forward, who managed to control it with the help of his chest before firing past Pope.

Mohamed Salah then picked out Cody Gakpo in the area with a delicate chip seven minutes later and the Netherlands international finished clinically to double the lead. Gakpo, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January, netted his first Liverpool goal on Monday in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Matters only got worse for Newcastle when Pope rushed out to meet a kick up the field by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and attempted a diving header to prevent Salah from going clear on goal. Pope made a total mess of his attempt, though, and then grabbed the ball with his hand in what looked like an inadvertent reflex.