Messi, Kohli and other sports stars celebrate New Year with family - in pictures

Sports stars from around the world spent time with family and friends as they looked back at 2022 and welcomed the New Year on Saturday evening.

Read more UAE welcomes 2023 with record-breaking fireworks and laser shows

Last year was a particularly significant one for athletes as life returned to normal in sports arenas after easing of restrictions following the pandemic. The return of fans and unrestricted travel brought about several memorable moments on the field.

Lionel Messi probably had the most reasons to celebrate the year gone by.

The Argentina great guided his team to glory in the World Cup final in Qatar, securing the last remaining trophy of his illustrious career.

Thanking his fans on Instagram, Messi wrote: “A year ends that I will never be able to forget. The dream that I always pursued finally came true.”

Messi was among many athletes who wished fans on New Year's night. Many spent time with family and friends while some were still busy with the ongoing season.

India batting great Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, celebrated New Year's Eve in Dubai.

In the picture gallery above, you can see the images and messages posted by sports stars for the New Year. To scroll through the gallery, simply swipe or click on the arrows.

Sports stars send Christmas greetings