UAE youngsters shine in U16 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

The UAE national age-group team grabbed the spotlight by taking their medals tally to 19 across the two days in the Under 16 boys and girls category in the 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Emirati boys captured two golds, two silvers and five bronze on Saturday, while the girls got even better by winning 10 medals, including five golds, two silvers and three bronze at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Sunday.

Kazakhstan topped the medals table with 11 golds, eight silvers and eight bronze. Greece finished on nine golds, five silver and 10 bronze followed by the UAE 7-4-8.

Dana Al Braiki provided the host team a solid start by winning a gold medal in the U40kg weight.

“I can’t explain how thrilled I was when I saw my name and the final score on the screen,” she said.

“This impressive accomplishment at the start of my career was made possible by constant training and support from the technical team and coaches. I want to thank everyone who supported me over the past few months and helped me reach here.”

Emirati Khuloud al Bloosh in action in the U16 girls at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Photo: UAE JJF

Joining her in the gold rush for the UAE were Amna Al Hosani (-36 Kg), Zamzam Al Hammadi (-52 Kg), Alanood Al Harbi (-48 Kg) and Haira Al Dhaheri (-32 Kg).

Shamsa Al Ameri (-48 Kg) and Alhanoof Al MarzooqI (+63 KG) took silver while Mariam Ahmed (-44 Kg), Meera Al Hosani (-40 Kg) and Maitha Al Mezaini (-52 Kg) bagged a bronze each.

“They have performed as well as could have been predicted thanks to their rigorous training and commitment,” the UAE coach Jessica Henriques said.

“I congratulate the winners and, of course, our federation and the families of our athletes for all of their support.”

Fahad Al Shamsi, general secretary of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, added: “I want to appreciate the girls in the U16 division for their great performance and good spirit,” he said.

“They took out a remarkable performance today, I commend them on their amazing feat.

“Overall, the UAE national team is off to a strong start at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship. In just the first two days of the championship, they were able to win 19 medals.

“Their great performance today indicates their desire to retain the championship title from last year and to make all of us proud.”