Former Masters champion Patrick Reed calls for LIV Golf to be granted world ranking points

Patrick Reed is the latest player to urge the Official Golf World Ranking to start recognising the LIV Golf series.

The 2018 Masters champion tees it up on at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Presented by ROSHN, the penultimate event in the series' inaugural season. Twelve of the top 50 players in the world rankings compete this week at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Given LIV Golf's current status - the series features 48-man fields and 54-hole events in a team and individual format, with no cut - none of the players can earn any points playing in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament, American Reed echoed comments made earlier this week by former US Open winner Graeme McDowell.

“The longer that you have competitive golf and competition with such great players and top players, the longer they're playing events that aren't getting world ranking points, it just makes the world ranking system insignificant,” Reed said.

“Let's be honest; it's not a true system if you're not counting all the events and having points for everybody. If you're competing for a golf tournament and they meet every criteria that you're supposed to meet in order to have world ranking points, then they should be getting world ranking points no matter what.

"It doesn't matter where you're playing, who you're playing, what tour you're on, anything like that. If you're trying to say that we don't deserve world ranking points, this and that, then it's a political battle, it's not an actual true system.

"Last time I checked, every sport you play, it's based off of competition and who you're playing, how strong that field is and who wins, and you're allocated certain things. It doesn't matter what tour you're playing on.”

After this week, this season's LIV Golf series concludes with the Tour Championship at Trump National Doral, in Miami from October 28-30.