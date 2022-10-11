Alexander Volkanovski claims back-up role for Oliveira-Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski says he will serve as the official back-up to next week’s lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC featherweight champion, unbeaten in 23 bouts, said late on Monday that he has been cleared to fight following a hand injury sustained in his trilogy clash against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in July.

Volkanovski, 34, said he had been installed by the UFC as first reserve should either Oliveira or Makhachev withdraw from the headline bout at UFC 280 at Etihad Arena on October 22. The pair are set to square off for the vacant lightweight crown. The promotion has yet to confirm if Volkanovski will be back-up.

However, the Australian said on his YouTube channel: “We’re locked in as a back-up fighter. I’ve been calling it, I said I wanted it, just had to make sure the hand was all good, so we’re all good. We’re locked in, and we got the clearance to fight.

“The UFC is on board, everyone is on board, so I’ll be at UFC 280 to make weight. And yeah, looking forward to it. We’ll see what happens. If someone doesn’t make it, I’m there to save the day. If not, at least I’m locked in as the next guy to fight for that lightweight title - and that’s that.”

It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!

See you all in Abu Dhabi 👊 #UFC280https://t.co/KkRCv1N04Y — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2022

Volkanovski, 25-1 in professional mixed martial arts and 12-0 in the UFC, has for some time called for a move up to lightweight to challenge for the belt. He has competed in Abu Dhabi before, in his rematch with Holloway during the inaugural Fight Island in July 2020.

The UFC has during the past few years employed back-up fighters for high-profile events to protect headline bouts or title fights in case one of the original fighters cannot compete. As a back-up, Volkanovski will weigh in in Abu Dhabi next week and be required to make the 155lbs championship limit.

Meanwhile, top lightweight contender Beneil Dariush had said last month that he would be the stand-in for the main event at UFC 280. The Iranian American, who rides a seven-fight win streak, is set to face Mateusz Gamrot in Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski beats Holloway in Abu Dhabi