Tickets go on sale for Dmitry Bivol v 'Zurdo' Ramirez title clash in Abu Dhabi

Tickets for the WBA light-heavyweight title bout between undefeated duo Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in Abu Dhabi in November went on sale on Thursday.

The fight night, the first of the new “Champions Series” partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Matchroom, takes place at Etihad Arena on November 5 and features three championship bouts already. It represents the capital's move into staging major boxing events.

Tickets, available at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/wba-bivol-ramirez, begin at Dh295.

Bivol, whose record reads 20-0 (11 knockouts), makes the ninth defence of his WBA crown following his marquee victory against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May.

Ramirez, meanwhile, sits as the mandatory challenger having reeled off five victories since moving from super-middleweight – he previously held the WBO belt at 168 lbs - to light heavyweight. The Mexican’s overall record stands at 44-0 (30 KOs).

To this point, the card includes an IBF junior lightweight title bout between champion Joe Cordina and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, while WBC and IBF women’s junior welterweight title-holder Chantelle Cameron will defend against undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill.

Speaking last month at the launch event for Bivol-Ramirez, Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn said: “This is an historic moment for Abu Dhabi and DCT, and for Matchroom Boxing as well, as we build a long-term partnership here of global, high-profile world championship fights.

"I believe November 5 to be the start of such an exciting future in what has become the global sports hub here in Abu Dhabi. This is an iconic moment. For us as a business this is just the start of a new world of boxing here in the Middle East and Abu Dhabi.”