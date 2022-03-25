Dubai World Cup 2022: Predictions for each race

The Dubai World Cup 2022 takes place at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 26 with nine Group races and $30.5 million in prize money.

Here are our predictions for each race including the feature $12 million Dubai World Cup.

3.45pm: Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $1 million (Dirt) 2,000m

RB Rich Lyke Me didn’t handle the 2,000-metre distance when stepped up in trip in the Obaiya Arabian Classic in Riyadh. With that run under his belt and two impressive victories on his two previous starts at Meydan he should be ready to strike again.

1. RB Rich Lyke Me

2. Hadi De Carrere

3. Jagurtha De Monlau

4.20pm: Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $1 million (D) 1,600m

A hot contest that can go to Al Nefud, a winner twice over the track and trip before going down to Dubai World Cup hopeful Hot Rod Charlie in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2. He’s well drawn in Gate No 2 and was well clear of the rest when stepping up in trip to 1,900-metre in his last start.

1. Al Nefud

2. Storm Damage

3. Snapper Sinclair

4.55pm: Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $1 million (Turf) 3,200m

Undefeated in all six career starts, Manobo looks solid in the longest race of the night. He was an impressive winner on his debut at Meydan. Stay Foolish with a Group 3 victory under his belt in Riyadh, and Alignat, who has gone well in four local starts, can pose the challenge to the Sea The Stars colt.

1. Manobo

2. Stay Foolish

3. Alignat

5.35pm: Al Qouz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1.5 million (T) 1,200m

Man Of Promise has been a revelation on his two local starts and a repeat of those two runs can see the Into Mischief gelding complete a quick double for Godolphin. Stablemate Creative Force and the American raider Casa Creed look the best of the challengers.

1. Man Of Promise

2. Creative Force

3. Casa Creed

6.10pm: UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $1 million (D) 1,900m

Azure Coast remains undefeated in three starts and should maintain that perfect record. The Russian raider steps up in trip and that will suit his running style. This, of course, is tougher with the Saudi Derby winner Pinehurst but it will take a really good one to beat this strapping Street Sense colt.

1. Azure Coast

2. Pinehurst

3. Quality Boon

6.45pm: Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $2 million (D) 1,200m

Dr Schivel finished out of the board for the first time in nine starts. He should be fresh for his first run after a three-month break in a contest the American speedsters have had success in in the past. Drain The Clock and Wonderwherecraigis along with local trained Switzerland and Meraas remain of interest.

1. Dr Schivel

2. Wonderwherecraigis

3. Meraas

7.20pm: Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $5 million (T) 1,800m

The Japanese have arrived with their biggest contingent - 24 runners - to Dubai and Schnell Meister can bring the smiles to their fans. Lord North and Vin De Garde, the winner and runner up 12 months ago, are also back.

1. Schnell Meister

2. Lord North

3. Colonel Liam

7.55pm: Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $6 million (T) 2,410m

Hukum and Yibir are the two to follow. Hukum was impressive over the track and trip last time out, while Yibir arrives after three wins on the trot. Alenquer, Authority and Glory Vase should carry the Japanese hopes.

1. Hukum

2. Yibir

3. Glory Vase

8.30pm: Dubai World Cup – Group 1 (TB) $12 million (D) 2,000m

It’s hard to look beyond Life Is Good. His record stands up against any of the 10-runner field that also includes the Saudi Cup second and third, Country Grammer and Midnight Bourbon, and a fourth American entry, Hot Rod Charlie, an impressive winner in his local debut. Real World’s last run should be left behind while local entries Hypothetical and Remorse can spring the surprises.

1. Life Is Good

2. Hot Rod Charlie

3. Country Grammer