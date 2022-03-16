Al Jazira move up to third in Adnoc Pro League after five-goal thriller against Kalba

Al Jazira moved up to third in the Adnoc Pro league on Tuesday after clinching a thrilling five-goal victory over Kalba at the Mohamed bin Zayed stadium.

READ MORE Al Ain gain big advantage in Adnoc Pro League title race after win over rivals Al Wahda

The defending league champions found themselves trailing after 28 minutes when Sultan Adil turned in a rebound on a Fahd Sabeel effort to put Kalba in front. Jazira restored parity six minutes later through Abdoulay Diaby, who was on target with a powerful shot, when set-up by Abdalla Ramadan.

Milos Kosanovic put Jazira in front just after the hour when the Serbian defender met a Mamadou Coulibaly cross with a looping header. UAE striker Ali Mabkhout added the third for the home side two minutes later after finishing a move involving Oumar Traore and Diaby.

Jazira had to survive a late scare after veteran defender Mohanad Salem closed the gap with a powerful header off a Robert Zulj corner on 77 minutes. That goal from Kalba kept the game alive but still proved too little and too late as Jazira held on to collect the three points.

The result took Marcel Keizer’s side to 38 points, eight behind the leaders Al Ain and just one below Al Wahda, while Jazira lead fourth-placed Sharjah by two points.