Triple joy for Appleby as Godolphin bags four prizes at Dubai World Cup Carnival meet

Godolphin won all four races they entered prizes on Week 6 of the Dubai World Cup Carnival on Friday.

Charlie Appleby wrapped up the meeting by taking the last three races, including the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint with Lazuli and the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy with Manobo.

Valiant Prince bagged the concluding handicap with William Buick in the saddle on all three.

It could have been four for the Appleby-Buick partnership but for Saeed bin Suroor’s Wild Place under Patrick Cosgrave edging out Silent Speech in a photo-finish in the second race.

Lazuli impressed as the five-year-old Dubawi gelding hit the front from 300 metres out. Appleby’s speedster registered a sixth career success and his biggest victory to date having previously won twice in Group 3 races in Britain.

“He has a Group 2 on his CV now and this 1,000m is his optimum although he has won over 1,200m,” Buick said.

“He is a bigger horse this year and looks like a proper sprinter now. He was entitled to win that as he was the best horse in the race and he proved that.”

The Nad Al Sheba Trophy, over 2,810m on turf, was turned into a procession by Manobo, stretching his undefeated run to five.

The four-year-old Sea The Stars gelding sauntered into contention entering the straight before Buick committed for home with about 550m remaining.

“We were very hopeful coming here tonight, especially receiving weight from most of his rivals and his class has shone through,” Appleby said.

“He is a big horse and versatile because he has the speed for 2,400m and the stamina for 3,200m.

“We will probably aim at the Dubai Gold Cup but the Sheema Classic is another option so we will see how his preparation and our other big race contenders go between now and World Cup night.”

Shahama with Adrie de Vries in the saddle is led into the paddocks after winning the UAE Oaks at Meydan on Friday, February 18, 2022. Photo: DHRIC

It was a second successive UAE Classic prize for Fawzi Nass's high-flying filly Shahama, who extended her winning career to four.

Following up her UAE 1000 Guineas success three weeks ago, the American bred Munnings filly added the UAE Oaks to her CV.

Shahama was slow out of the gate and her rider, Adrie de Vries, having initially settled her at the back, made his challenge approaching the final bend to win from Arabian Gazelles and Minwah by two lengths and three and-a-half lengths respectively.

“The big screen distracted her at the start and then she was not enjoying the kickback but she is a jockey’s dream because she has so much class,” De Vries said.

“Having jumped the kickback early on she was jumping shadows once in front so you would hope there was more in the tank.”

Results:

6pm: Mina Hamriya – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Imperial Empire, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer)

6.35pm: Al Wasl Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Wild Place, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor

7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Shahama, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass

7.45pm: Blue Point Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m

Winner: Lazuli, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m

Winner: Manobo, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

8.55pm: Mina Rashid – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Valiant Prince, William Buick, Charlie Appleby