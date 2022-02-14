Dubai Tennis Championships Day 1: First-round updates from the WTA 500 event

The 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is underway, with a stacked field competing at the WTA 500 event.

Day 1's first round is headlined by two-time champion Simona Halep's match against American qualifier Alison Riske in the first evening match on Centre Court. Also in action are world No 9 Iga Swiatek, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, and American teenage sensation Cori Gauff.

Krejcikova battles past Garcia

Second seed Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over France's Caroline Garcia.

Krejcikova, who reached last year's final where she lost to Garbine Muguruza, had the chance to secure the win a little earlier having served for the match while leading 5-4 in the second set, only to be broken to love. After exchanges of serve, the set went to a tiebreak, which the French Open champion dominated 7-0 to wrap up victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

The first set comprised just one service break, which Krejcikova claimed in the fifth game.

The Czech world No 3 will face either Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu or a qualifier in the second round.

Swiatek cruises into second round

Iga Swiatek is the first player through to the second round after the Polish sixth seed made light work of 2018 finalist Daria Kasatkina.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, defeated her Russian opponent 6-1, 6-2 in just 65 minutes and will face either American Sofia Kenin or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

The 20-year-old world No 9 dominated Kasatkina's service games in the first set, breaking at every opportunity and ensuring her own dropped serve in game three did not prove costly.

Swiatek immediately took charge of the second set, too, with another break of serve in the opening game and she extended her lead to 5-2 with a second break, before wrapping up a comfortable victory with a love hold.

Order of play

Centre Court - from 2pm

Barbora Krejcikova [2] bt Caroline Garcia [Q] 6-4, 7-6

Cori Gauff v Jessica Pegula

Not before 7pm

Alison Riske[Q] v Simona Halep

Petra Kvitova v Camila Giorgi [Q]

Court One - from 2pm

Iga Swiatek [6] bt Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-2